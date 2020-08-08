Tiger Woods’ Tee Time Announced For 3rd Round Of PGA Championship

On Thursday morning, Tiger Woods took the course at TPC Harding Park alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy for the first round of the PGA Championship.

The 15-time major champion played well, shooting a two-under, 68 and putting himself just three shots off the lead. Friday’s second round, however, was a much different story.

Playing in the afternoon wave, the conditions of the course showed their teeth. As the wind picked up and the greens firmed up, Tiger struggled to find any rhythm with the putter.

He started with a two-over on his opening nine, which pushed him to even par for the tournament. After finding a birdie on No. 10, Woods found two more bogeys to move to one-over – which was the cut line.

In typical Tiger fashion, he battled back and birdied No. 16 before finishing with two pars to finish his second round at even par for the tournament. He’ll play the weekend, but his second round left plenty to be desired.

The full list of Saturday tee times and groupings can be found below.

Woods will have to find something on the greens this morning if he wants to put himself in contention.

Tiger Woods and Keith Mitchell tee off at 1:00 p.m. ET. Coverage of the tournament starts on ESPN at 1:00 p.m. ET and runs through 4:00 p.m. ET. CBS picks up coverage at 4:00 p.m. ET and runs through 10:00 p.m. ET.