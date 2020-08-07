If you’re tuning in to watch Tiger Woods in the second round of the PGA Championship tomorrow, you’ll have some time to kill.

Woods, along with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, will tee off at 4:58 p.m. ET Friday evening from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. That marquee threesome will be one of the last groups to get started after teeing off in the late morning today.

Woods finds himself at -2 after one round, three shots off the lead held by Jason Day and Brendon Todd. Over 40 players are within four shots of the top of leaderboard heading into Friday.

The full list of Friday tee times and groupings can be found below.

11:22 a.m. (ET) – Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

4:58 p.m. (ET) – Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

Woods’ opening round 68 today was his best opening round in a major since the 2012 Open Championship and his first opening round score below 70 in a major since the 2014 Open Championship.

He’ll be looking to build on that performance tomorrow.