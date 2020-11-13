Tiger Woods’ Tee Time For Round 2 Of The Masters

Tiger Woods was set to take the course at Augusta National early Thursday morning before inclement weather caused a delay.

Nearly three hours after he was scheduled to tee off, the reigning Masters champion finally stepped foot on the course. The wait didn’t deter Tiger, who tied his lowest opening round ever at the Masters.

Woods got off to a hot start in his first round, going three-under in his first seven holes. He was steady of the rest of his round, carding one more birdie and a plethora of pars en route to a four-under, 68.

That left him just three shots off the lead, currently held by Paul Casey and Dylan Fritelli. The lengthy delay caused many in the Thursday afternoon wave not to be able to finish their rounds.

That also pushed back Tiger’s start time for his second round. He was initially scheduled to tee off at 12:30 p.m. ET, but will go off at 2:30 p.m. ET instead.

Tiger is scheduled to go off right at 2:30 this afternoon. The exact time that someone (me) suggested. Onward…. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 13, 2020

The lengthy rain delay led to soft conditions for the field and they all took advantage.

24 players finished at three-under par or better in the first round of the tournament. 53 golfers finished under par in the first round, meaning it’s anyone’s tournament to win through one round of play.

Several huge names like Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are either tied for the lead or just one shot back.