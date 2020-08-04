Tiger Woods Tee Time, Group Announced For PGA Championship

The legendary Tiger Woods will compete in the PGA Championship this week – the first major played since July of 2019.

Woods has made just one start since February. The 44-year-old finished tied for 40th The Memorial Tournament in July. Weeks later, he’s gearing up for the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The PGA Championship will be the first major championship of the season for the first time since 1971.

As expected, Woods is being paired up with some of the best in the game this weekend. The 44-year-old will golf alongside Rory Mcllroy and Justin Thomas in a star-studded grouping.

Woods, Mcllroy and Thomas will tee-off at 11:33 a.m. ET this week at the PGA Championship. There’s no doubt all eyes will be on the golfing legend as he looks to secure another major.

Typically play four rounds in these things but for now the PGA has said that Tiger will start at 11:33 a.m. ET Thursday. With Rory and JT. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 4, 2020

Tiger Woods, Rory Mcllroy and Justin Thomas are three of the more popular picks to win the PGA Championship this week. All three are high betting favorites as well. Other competitors include Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

Woods hasn’t performed well in the PGA Championship in past years. He’s made the cut just once at the major since 2014. But it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see the 44-year-old win the event after the slump.

Woods’ play might also be elevated playing alongside Mcllroy and Thomas. The three will tee-off at 11:33 a.m. ET at the PGA Championship this week.