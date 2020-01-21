Tiger Woods’ Tee Time, Playing Group Set For Thursday

With the college football season behind us and the NFL season coming to a close, it’s time for another sport to start dominating the headlines. No, we’re not talking about basketball – although the NBA and college basketball could make a case as well.

We’re talking golf.

The 2019 season saw Tiger Woods return to the form that saw him dominate the game. Tiger took home his first major victory in a decade by winning the Masters in April.

Despite his success at the Masters, Woods struggled in two of the four majors. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. Woods performed better at the U.S. Open, finishing in a tie for 21st.

Now the question becomes, can he build on that momentum in the 2020 season? We’ll get an early look at Tiger when he competes this weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods will be paired with Colin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.

His tee time is set for 12:40 p.m. ET.

Woods carries plenty of momentum into the tournament. In October, he won the Zozo Championship in Japan.

He followed that up with a fourth-place finish at the Hero World Challenge, then led his U.S. Presidents Cup team to victory at Royal Melbourne, going 3-0 in his matches.