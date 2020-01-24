Tiger Woods’ Tee Time Set For Farmers Insurance Open 2nd Round Friday

Tigers Woods didn’t show any signs of his age or time off Thursday at The Farmers Insurance Open.

The 44-year old is on a mission to break the long-standing PGA Tour event wins record, set by Sam Snead who had 82 all-time wins. Woods is currently tied with Snead, and needs just one more event win to break the mark.

Needless to say, motivation wasn’t difficult for Woods to find on Thursday. The golfing legend shot 3-under 69 in the opening round at Torrey Pines.

You can find more details regarding Woods’ opening round performance here.

Woods has plenty of momentum heading into day two, where he’s set to tee-off at 1:40 p.m. ET on Friday.

“Hopefully tomorrow I can piece it all together again like I did today,” Woods said after posting 3-under 69 this afternoon. He will tee off tomorrow at 10:40 a.m. local time. – TGRhttps://t.co/Q6fIgiTxx0 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 24, 2020

Torrey Pines is a nostalgic environment for Woods as it’s where he won the 1991 Junior World at just 15 years old.

Since that early win, Woods has won eight events at Torrey Pines including the U.S. Open and seven Farmers Insurance Opens.

All eyes will be on the 44-year old on Friday. But it’ll be an uphill battle from here on out.

It’s early, but Woods is three strokes behind the current event leader Sebastian Cappelen and Keegan Bradley, who are both 6-under par 69.

Woods looks to catch the current leaders, starting Friday at 1:40 p.m. ET.