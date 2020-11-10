Tiger Woods’ Tee Times For The Masters Are Out

Tiger Woods’ tee times for The Masters at Augusta this week are set. Now, the countdown is on at the legendary 44-year-old aims to repeat as the tournament’s winner.

Woods will tee off at 7:55 a.m. on Thursday morning. He’ll then get going at noon on Friday. Woods has been paired with Andy Ogletree and Shane Lowry.

7:55 AM Tee Time Thursday morning! 12:00 PM Tee Time Friday afternoon! Paired with Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree (A)! #TigerWoods #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/R8dhXnN9Im — ⛳Tracking the GOAT of Golf, TIGER WOODS!🐅 (@TIGERWOODSRENEW) November 10, 2020

Woods won The Masters last year. It was the fifth time he’s done so, but the first in 14 years.

Woods and The Masters is a special pairing. There’s no doubt he’s been waiting to return to Augusta for some time now. Unfortunately, it’s been a much longer wait than expected.

The Masters typically takes place in early April, which provides a surreal setting at Augusta in Georgia. But the beloved golf tournament was postponed this year because of the pandemic.

Golfers had to wait seven months to finally make their way to Augusta. Now, the week has finally come. The Masters will begin play this Thursday and will run through the weekend.

The polarizing Bryson DeChambeau is the overwhelming favorite to win The Masters this weekend. He took home the U.S. Open earlier this year, and seems poised to have another solid outing at The Masters.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, has struggled this year. Few expect the golf legend to repeat as winner of The Masters. But as we’ve come to know, Woods is often at his best when his doubters are plenty.