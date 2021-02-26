Tiger Woods was moved to a new medical center in Los Angeles, according to a statement from his doctors on Thursday night.

“Mr. Tiger Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopedic care and recovery,” the statement read. “To respect patient confidentiality, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center will not provide any further information about the patient’s care.”

ESPN reported that Tiger was moved earlier in the week on Wednesday night. “Woods was transferred on Wednesday night, two sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne,” the report said.

The presiding doctor, Dr. Anish Mahajan, said Woods sustained multiple “open fractures” to his lower right leg. He had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during emergency surgery.

Statement of Anish Mahajan, MD, Interim CEO/CMO, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: pic.twitter.com/isZOkD8FSG — Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (@HarborUCLA) February 26, 2021

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva made it clear that Woods will not face charges as a result of the accident. “He was not drunk,” Villanueva said. “We can throw that one out.”

Star golfers like Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas reached out with statements for Tiger. Perhaps the best perspective came from longtime friend Rory McIlroy.

“He’s a human being at the end of the day. And he’s already been through so much,” McIlroy told reporters. “At this stage I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad. That’s the most important thing. Golf is so far from the equation right now, it’s not even on the map at this point.”

Hopefully Tiger makes a full recovery in the coming weeks and months.