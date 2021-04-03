Tiger Woods Tweets For 2nd Time Since Getting Home

Over a month ago, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious one-car accident in Southern California that left him with non-life threatening injuries.

Two weeks ago, the 15-time major champion announced he is back home and continuing his recovery. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

On Saturday night, he made his second public comment following his accident. This time, though, it had nothing to do with himself. He reached out to congratulate Tsubasa Kajitani, who one the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in a playoff earlier today.

“Congrats to Tsubasa Kajitani on winning the @anwagolf with an amazing playoff finish. Enjoy the special moment, and good luck to all of the kids tomorrow in the @DriveChipPutt,” Woods said.

Congrats to Tsubasa Kajitani on winning the @anwagolf with an amazing playoff finish. Enjoy the special moment, and good luck to all of the kids tomorrow in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2021

It’s an awesome message from the five-time Master champion.

As for how Woods is doing following his accident, there is some news on that front. Earlier this week detectives reportedly determined the cause of the accident.

Unfortunately for those searching for answers, the Los Angeles County sheriff said the office would not reveal details. Why? Well, according to a report from ESPN, the police cited “unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.”

The Masters kicks off next week on Thursday morning with Dustin Johnson defending his title.