Tiger Woods Shares An Update On His Health Status

Tiger Woods in the final round of The Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the seventh green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods was supposed to be playing today in his The Genesis Invitational, but a back injury has forced him to rehab for several weeks.

The tournament, organized by the Tiger Woods Foundation, is in the middle of its final round on Sunday afternoon.

Woods, 45, joined the broadcast on CBS to weigh in on the action. Of course, Jim Nantz asked Woods about his health status.

“I’m feeling fine, I’m feeling fine. I’m a little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled,” Woods said. “Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things, before I can start gravitating to something more.”

When asked if Woods has been able to do anything golf-related, the 15-time major champion quipped that he’s lengthened his putter. A longer putter equates to less bending over, so that probably helps out with the stiffness.

Woods reportedly had surgery in late December and is expected to make a full recovery, hopefully in time for The Masters.

“I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on Tour,” Woods said in a statement following his surgery.

The final round of The Genesis Invitational, which features a loaded field, is airing on CBS.


