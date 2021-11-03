Golf World Reacts To Latest Tiger Woods News

It’s been nearly a year since Tiger Woods suffered the life-threatening car accident that put his golfing career on hold. But the news we got about his recovery has the entire golf world overjoyed.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Woods has made significant progress in his recovery and rehab. Per the report, Woods has progressed to the point where he can engage in limited golf activity.

The 15-time major winner was hospitalized in February after his car went off the road and crashed. He suffered compound fractures in both of his legs and a shattered ankle as well.

Naturally, his golf career had to go by the wayside, but Woods remained determined to continue playing the sport he loves. Based on today’s news, it’s clear that his efforts are paying dividends.

And the golf world couldn’t be happier:

Just a matter of time. He is coming. https://t.co/2NFry1PjgJ — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) November 2, 2021

Never count out the GOAT!! https://t.co/XkuYOfOh4x — Jacob Hagan (@JacobHagan) November 3, 2021

Naturally, some of Tiger Woods’ more diehard fans are already predicting that he’ll take the golf world by storm when he returns. The Masters in particular is where they believe he’ll finally tie Jack Nicklaus’ vaunted major record – either next year or the year after:

In 2019, Woods ended an 11-year drought in the majors, winning the Masters by one stroke. Several months later, he notched the 82nd PGA Tour win of his career, claiming victory in the Zozo Championship.

Tiger fell back down to earth a little bit in 2020. He finished 38th at the pandemic-affected Masters, 37th at the PGA Championship and was cut at the U.S. Open.

But whether he comes back on top of the world or plays like he did between 2014 and 2018, the game just won’t be the same until he’s back.

Get well soon, Tiger!