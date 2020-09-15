Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open First Round Tee Time Is Out

When we last saw Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour, he finished tied for 51st at +11 in the BMW Championship in late August. After some relatively disappointing outings this summer, he looks to get back on track at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. this week.

Tee times for the 2020 U.S. Open have been released. On Thursday, Tiger is set to play with Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

The group will tee off at 8:07 a.m. ET to start the tournament. The next day, they begin their round at 1:27 p.m. ET at the 10th hole.

Since the PGA Tour returned to play after shutting down during the ongoing public health crisis, Tiger Woods hasn’t been super active. He’s played in just four PGA Tour events, with the first coming on July 19 — the Memorial Tournament. His best finish since the season restart was a tie for 37th at the PGA Championship.

Woods is shooting for a fourth career U.S. Open win this week. He last took home the championship in 2008.

Winged Foot, known as one of the toughest courses on the tour, hasn’t been kind to Tiger Woods during his career in major championships. He had a decent showing at the 1997 PGA Championship, finishing tied for 29th during his first full year as a professional on tour. His second major at the course was a different story.

In 2006, Winged Foot was the de facto winner of the U.S. Open that it hosted. It was the first U.S. Open in which every player finished over par since 1978, with Geoff Ogilvy coming out on top at +5. Woods missed the cut at +12 through two rounds.

It’s hard to imagine the course playing that tough again, but we’ll find out soon enough.

