Sports World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Video Game News

Tiger Woods continues to recover from the serious car accident he was in last month, but the 15-time major champion golfer had some cool news to share on Tuesday morning.

The star golfer used to dominate the golf video game world with his EA Sports game, but we haven’t gotten a new one in years. That’s about to change, though the game will come out with a different company.

Tuesday morning, Woods and 2K Sports announced a longterm partnership.

Woods released a statement following the announcement.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a statement released by 2K. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

The sports world is pretty pumped by the news. Woods’ EA Sports game was one of the most-liked sports video games on the market. Hopefully, the same will be true of the 2K version.

Tiger Woods and @2K agree to a long-term partnership for a ‘PGA Tour 2K’ video game series 🔥pic.twitter.com/GpqLal9qFf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2021

Woods and EA Sports parted ways in 2013, though the company did try to make a game with Rory McIlroy. However, it didn’t have the same impact on the video game market as Woods’ version did.

Fans can’t wait to see what the 2K version looks like.

2K has secured the 🐐. Tiger Woods has signed a long-term partnership with the PGA TOUR 2K21 developer. Along with the right to his name, image and likeness, Woods will serve as the Executive Director of the PGA TOUR 2K franchise. pic.twitter.com/ozVlXI2wgP — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 16, 2021

Big video game news:

Tiger Woods has signed a “long term” deal with @2K. It includes rights to his name and likeness for PGA Tour 2K franchise. Woods will be an “executive director” and consultant for the game. pic.twitter.com/7ryFy4jAlo — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) March 16, 2021

The best part of the old Tiger Woods games was getting your golfer so good you'd be disappointed not breaking 50 for 18 holes. There wasn't a damn thing John Huston could do about it. — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) March 16, 2021

Woods, meanwhile, continues to recover from his car accident and emergency surgeries. McIlroy said last week that Woods could be able to go home soon.

“I’ve spoken to him a little bit. He’s doing better,” McIlroy said. “I think all the guys have reached out to him. Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family. But yeah, he’s doing better. And I think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”