Photos: Tiger Woods Visited By His Girlfriend In The Hospital

Tiger Woods remains hospitalized following his serious one-car accident on Tuesday morning, but he was able to see a loved one on Wednesday.

TMZ Sports reports that Woods’ longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, was seen visiting the PGA Tour star at the hospital on Wednesday.

From the report:

Tiger Woods was greeted with a familiar face Wednesday as he recovers from his car crash … his girlfriend stopped by, and it looks like she came bearing gifts. Erica Herman popped into Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, where TW is currently hospitalized. She also seemed to be accompanied by Tiger’s caddie … Joe LaCava.

Woods, 45, has been dating Herman since 2017.

Woods was in a serious single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning while driving to the golf course for a photoshoot. He was reportedly running late to meet with two notable NFL stars.

The 15-time major champion has since undergone emergency surgery for multiple serious leg injuries.

Woods’ team released a statement on his status early Wednesday morning.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Chief Medical Officer Anish Mahajan said in the statement. “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Tiger and his friends and family.