Tiger Woods Weighs In On ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement

In just over 24 hours, Tiger Woods will step back on the course for his first competitive round of golf since February.

He hit the links with Peyton Manning in a couples match against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in May. However, his last stop on the PGA Tour came in the Genesis Invitational on February 16.

Earlier this week, he spoke with the media about his decision to skip earlier tournaments. During the conversations, Woods was asked about the Black Lives Matter movement.

He was also asked about his reaction to the death of George Floyd who died while in police custody. Woods is on board with change.

Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN:

“I think change is fantastic as long as we make changes without hurting the innocent, and unfortunately that has happened. Hopefully it doesn’t happen in the future, but a movement and change is fantastic,” Woods said. “That’s how society develops. That’s how we grow. That’s how we move forward. That’s how we have fairness. Unfortunately we’ve lost innocent lives along the way, and hopefully we don’t lose any more in the future as we move to a much better place socially.”

Tiger generally doesn’t offer his opinion on most current events going on in the world. He tends to stick to the golf aspect, but decided this was the right time to offer a comment.

He tees off with Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy this Thursday at 1:17 p.m. ET.