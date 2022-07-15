Tiger Woods Will Miss The Cut At The Open Championship

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 9th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods had the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews circled on his calendar because of his appreciation for the Old Course. Unfortunately for the 15-time major champion, he hasn't done nearly enough to make the cut.

On Thursday, Woods shot an opening 6-over 78. He knew that he'd have to come out firing on all cylinders this Friday if he wanted to stick around for the weekend.

However, Woods' second round didn't go according to plan.

Woods finished this Friday's round with a 3-over-75. Overall, he's 9-over par through 36 holes.

With the projected cut line currently at even par, there's simply no chance for Woods to make it.

Here's the final scene from Woods' second round:

This is certainly a disappointing finish for Woods, who entered this major championship feeling pretty confident.

Make no mistake though, Woods isn't ready to retire just yet.

"Who? Me, retire? No, no, no, no. I'm not retiring," Woods said on Wednesday. "Am I not playing a full schedule? Yes, as I've told you many times, that's just my reality. I don't like it, but I just have to accept it."

Hopefully, we'll see Woods back on top of his game fairly soon.