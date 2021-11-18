The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1 Suggestion For “The Match” Between Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

Tom Brady jokes during The Match on Sunday.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the 11th green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Anticipation is building for the next edition of “The Match” between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

The two will compete in a 12-hole match at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Nov. 26. DeChambeau has already begun preparations.

The 28-year-old hit a few practice rounds off the roof at the Wynn taking aim at a Koepka target down on the ground below.

Koepka wasn’t impressed.

Let the rivalry festivities commence.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will have a chance to do battle out at Wynn next week. Tom Brady wants the two to take things a step further, though.

Brady, who competed in “The Match” earlier this year, thinks DeChambeau and Koepka should settle their feud by standing at opposite ends and hitting golf balls toward each other. He was kidding of course.

“Can we incorporate a hole next Friday where you guys start at opposite ends and actually hit golf balls at each other?,” Brady asked.

That’s not a bad idea, but something tells us Bryson and Brooks wouldn’t participate.

Brady is no stranger to golf competitions. He competed against DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, alongside Phil Mickelson, earlier this summer. DeChambeau and Rodgers got the win.

Given Brady’s competitive spirit, something tells us he’ll be siding with Koepka to take down DeChambeau next week.

The next edition of “The Match” premiers next Friday, Nov. 26 on TNT.

