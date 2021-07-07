Tom Brady may have a handful of Super Bowl victories, but his record on the golf course isn’t looking too great right now. On Tuesday afternoon, Brady and Phil Mickelson lost this year’s edition of “The Match” to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

Despite being on the losing end of “The Match,” it seems like Brady is feeling just fine this Wednesday. In fact, he recently posted a few memes on Twitter.

Brady placed hilarious captions on the famous picture of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

One photo shows Brady’s disgust when Rodgers hits the fairway, another shows Phil’s potential reaction next year when he’s paired with Brady again, and the final picture illustrates how trash talking doesn’t always generate positive results.

At least Brady is well aware that his trash talk on Tuesday didn’t give his team any advantage. It was pretty funny seeing him chirp at Rodgers throughout “The Match” though.

Right after Rodgers made the putt to win “The Match,” Brady said “Hope you’re not ready for football season like this, it’s gonna be tough in the NFC.”

Brady hasn’t been very sharp on the golf course, but “The Match” wouldn’t be nearly as entertaining without him. Hopefully, he’s back in action next year alongside Mickelson.