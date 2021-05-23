Tom Brady Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Impressive Performance

Tom Brady knows what it’s like to play golf with Phil Mickelson.

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was paired up with Mickelson in a match against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

“Loved being your partner and I’m so appreciative of all you do to help others,” Mickelson said to Brady following the match.

This weekend, Brady is showing his support for his former playing partner. Mickelson is in the lead at the PGA Championship heading into Sunday’s final round.

“He’s so committed and such a great athlete, it’s a pleasure to see him compete,” Brady wrote in a text message to the Los Angeles Times. “His love of the game is inspiring for us all, and he is always looking for ways to improve mentally, physically and emotionally! Just great to watch.”

Mickelson, whose last major win came in 2013, is one stroke up on Brooks Koepka heading into the final round of the PGA Championship.

The final round of the PGA Championship is set to air on CBS.

Mickelson’s final round is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. E.T.