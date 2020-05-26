Tom Brady Responds To Tiger Woods’ Post-Match Message

Of the four participants in Sunday’s “The Match: Champions for Charity,” Tom Brady had the most struggles on the course.

Brady may be a legendary quarterback, but his golf game stands to be improved. Also, he was the only one of the foursome to rip his pants during the match.

Tiger Woods, who teamed up with Peyton Manning to beat Brady and Phil Mickelson, playfully jabbed the new Tampa Bay Buccaneer on Twitter after the victory.

“What a job by Peyton. Thanks for helping me beat @PhilMickelson this time around. @TomBrady showed up too. What a fun day for an even better cause!” Woods wrote.

It took Brady a couple of days, but he finally got around to responding to Woods. Once again, TB12 showed that he’s not beyond poking fun at himself.

“A great event and a great cause…winners all around!” Brady wrote. “It was so fun having millions watch me shank shots, ask for lost ball rulings, and rip my pants wide open! Can’t wait to do it again 😀 P.S. now that I’ve tried your sport, will you try mine?? @TigerWoods @PhilMickelson.”

Overall, “The Match” raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief and tallied record-setting ratings. It’s tough to call it anything other than a massive success.

As for Brady, we’re sure he plans to play a lot better on the football field in Florida this fall than he did on the golf course in the Sunshine State on Sunday.