Tom Brady Shares His 3 A.M. Email From Phil Mickelson

It’s safe to say Phil Mickelson is ready for “The Match.” On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady shared an inspirational message he received from the six-time major champion.

According to Brady, he received an email from Mickelson this morning that included a video of him talking about being aggressive on the course.

“Being aggressive, hitting bombs. Why is that important? Well, you have to hit bombs off the tee. That’s what I’m going to do today: hit bombs,” Mickelson said in the video.

Brady posted the video on his Twitter account with the following caption: “Phil emailed me this at 3AM can someone check on him?”

Here’s the early morning message from Mickelson:

Phil emailed me this at 3AM can someone check on him? pic.twitter.com/Qpxwkhdfsh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 6, 2021

Last year, Brady and Mickelson were unable to take down Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. This time around, they’ll face Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

Mickelson will have to hit bombs off the tee if he wants to keep up with DeChambeau, who is well-known for just destroying the ball off the tee.

All four competitors today will be mic’d up so fans can hear them trash talk each other throughout the match.

This year’s edition of “The Match” will take place this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on TNT, TBS and truTV.