PGA Tour Veteran Reportedly Splits From Longtime Caddie

Tony Finau’s four-year quest for a second PGA Tour win fell apart in Round 4 of last week’s Memorial Tournament. Now, the PGA Tour veteran is making a change at caddie.

According to The Caddie Network, Finau has parted ways with longtime caddie Greg Bodine. The move comes after a six-year partnership between the two that dates back to Finau’s rookie season at the 2014-15 PGA Tour.

Bodine was Finau’s caddie for his lone PGA Tour win – a playoff victory over Steve Marino at the 2016 Puerto Rico open. But despite a top 10 finish in each of his last eight major appearances, Finau has not tasted Tour victory since.

Finau got off to a blazing start at the Memorial Tournament last week. He was nine-under par through his first two rounds, and was still within striking distance of the lead after going one-over in Round 3. But Finau went six-over par in Round 4, dropping him all the way from second to eighth.

Per the report, Finau’s swing coach Boyd Summerhays will take over for Bodine at this week’s 3M Open.

Finau continues to consistently post solid scores at just about every PGA Tour event. But the closest he’s come in the last three years are a pair of playoff losses.

Given how good Finau is and how close he’s come to victory on so many occasions, maybe a change will be what gets him over the hump.