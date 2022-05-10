Tony Kornheiser Reacts To Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Speculation

Both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are included in the field for this month's PGA Championship. Obviously, they both bring plenty of buzz to the course with them.

While Woods is unquestionably the bigger name, ESPN's Tony Kornheiser thinks there's more potential intrigue surrounding Mickelson appearing at Southern Hills.

He basis his argument around the fact we've seen Woods compete recently at the Masters, as well as Lefty's recent hiatus following his controversial comments about the Saudi Golf League this winter.

On PTI today, Kornheiser conceded that Woods "doesn't move the needle, he is the needle," but made his case for Phil being the bigger story this time around.

"Phil went underground. We don't know what he looks like. We haven't seen him for months," Kornheiser said. "So, the mystery attached to Phil Mickelson right now is far larger than any mystery with Tiger Woods."

Right now, there's no guarantee Mickelson tees it up next weekend. PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh admitted that he is worried about a potential "circus."

“The idea is, if he does play, and if he’s able to and allowed to… he would certainly have to face the media," Waugh said. "But I hope it’s Monday or Tuesday… What we’re trying to do is deliver a major championship, not a circus."

The 2022 PGA Championship is set for May 19-22.