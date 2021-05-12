Tony Romo Has Disappointing Result At U.S. Open Qualifier

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has become quite the jack-of-all-trades since retiring from the NFL after the 2016 season. However, the 41-year-old will have to wait a little while longer for his golf career to take off.

Romo attempted yet again to qualify for the U.S. Open, by entering a local qualifier in Gunter, Texas. The eight top finishers at the local tournament advanced to a sectional qualifier.

But, Romo will not be among those moving on. The former Cowboys QB and current CBS analyst shot a 75, leaving him two strokes out of a playoff for the final spot, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

The result marks just the latest disappointment for Romo, who’s tried to qualify for the event in the past. He advanced to sectional qualifying in 2010, but hasn’t been able to make it back to that stage since.

Although Romo won’t be able to take the next step in his golfing career, he’s still proven to be solid player. Just last month, he played in the 2021 Veritex Bank Championship at the Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

Despite his fast start at the Korn Ferry Tour event, he tapered off and missed the cut by 17 shots, with an 11-over 153.

It’s clear that Romo will need to take his game to another level in order to qualify for some of golf’s bigger events. While his best days on the course might be behind him, the 41-year-old has still shown that he’s willing to put himself out there.

Fans might not get to see Romo in professional golf anytime soon, but they should be excited to see him back on CBS as a color commentator this fall.