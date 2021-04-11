Tony Romo Predicted 1 Golfer’s Success At The Masters

Tony Romo is typically known for his ability to predict what’s coming on the football field, but his brilliance applies to golf as well.

According to CBS Sports announcer Jim Nantz, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback predicted one golfer’s success at The Masters.

Will Zalatoris, a 24-year-old golfer from San Francisco, is tied for second place entering Sunday’s final round at The Masters.

Romo, an avid golfer, apparently predicted Zalatoris’ success a while back to his broadcasting partner.

Romo is now predicting golf. Apparently called Will Zalatoris' success a while back, according to Jim Nantz. pic.twitter.com/VNBetYKTos — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 9, 2021

Romo spoke to the New York Post about his success.

“Will’s like a little brother to me,’’ Romo said. “I’m obviously a little nervous rooting for him this weekend, so I’m really excited.’’

Romo and Zalatoris belong to the same golf club and have played a lot together. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback saw Zalatoris becoming a star.

“I told people two years ago when he didn’t even have status on the Korn Ferry Tour, ‘I think he’s a top-20 player in the world right now,’ ’’ Romo said. “Everyone laughed at me, but I said, ‘It’s just a matter of time.’ And you’re seeing it play out pretty quickly in front of the world stage this weekend.’’

Romostradamus always knows.

The final round of The Masters will air this afternoon on CBS.