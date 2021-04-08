New Report Details Injuries Tiger Woods Actually Suffered

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office shared the primary cause of the Feb. 23 car accident involving Tiger Woods on Wednesday afternoon. However, that wasn’t the only new information that the public received about the frightening crash.

According to the official traffic collision report obtained by TMZ, responders to the accident detailed an extensive list of injuries that Woods suffered as a result of the accident.

“Knocked unconscious, laceration to the lower front jaw, bruised right and left rib cage, fractured right tibia and fibula, possible right ankle injury,” the report read when describing the injuries.

The state of Woods’ leg is expanded upon later in the report, calling the injury an “open fracture, mid shaft on his right leg, below knee.”

Thankfully, Woods was able to be extracted from the SUV and transported to nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for treatment. The 45-year-old golfer later underwent multiple surgeries to repair the damage to his right leg.

Since being discharged from Cedars Sinai in March, Woods has been at home, recovering with family. He released a statement following the Wednesday update.

“In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed,” Woods wrote in a statement.

“I am so grateful to both of the good samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital.

“I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.”