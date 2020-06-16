TV Ratings Are In For The Return Of The PGA Tour

If there were any doubts about how badly Americans want to see sports back on television, the PGA Tour put them to rest with their massive ratings for last weekend’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

The return of the PGA Tour was a success, and that’s without Tiger Woods appearing in the Charles Schwab Challenge. That alone should show other leagues how sorely missed golf was over the past few months.

According to CBS Sports, the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 3.091 million viewers, which is an increase of 50 percent from last year’s event.

Television ratings for the opening round were also very high, as CBS Sports saw its viewership peak at 3.88 million viewers last Thursday.

Daniel Berger ended up beating Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win the tournament, so that added a little more flair to the event.

Next up on the schedule for the PGA Tour is the 2020 RBC Heritage. It should be another four days of excitement for sports fans around the country.

With baseball, basketball, football and soccer currently on hold in the United States, the time is now for golf to capitalize and appeal to fans. We’ll see if they can generate a second-straight strong week of ratings.