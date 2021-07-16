Look: Tyrell Hatton Destroys Club After Awful Shot At Open Championship

Tyrell Hatton has never been one to hide his emotions while on the golf course. On Friday, the six-time European Tour winner went viral for his antics at The Open.

Hatton kicked things off by dropping a few expletives on air after a double bogey on the 11th hole. If that wasn’t bad enough, a fan at The Open took a picture of Hatton giving someone in the gallery the middle finger.

Things took a turn for the worse later on in the second round, as Hatton destroyed one of his clubs after a poor shot that ended up way wide of the green.

Fortunately for golf fans around the world, the camera crew at The Open managed to get footage of Hatton destroying his club.

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Hatton is one of the most entertaining players on the PGA Tour.

“Tyrell Hatton is my favorite player to watch,” Jonathan Coachman of CBS Sports tweeted.”When he is playing good his personal commentary is tremendous. When he is playing bad is personal commentary is tremendous. And he just broke another club.”

Hatton is currently sitting at two-over par through the first two rounds of The Open and will need some help if he wants to make the cut for this weekend. As of right now, the cut line is at one-over par.

Coverage of The Open will be available throughout the day on NBC’s Golf Channel.