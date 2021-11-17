U.S. Captain Sends Clear Message About Tiger Woods

Earlier this summer, the United States dominated the Ryder Cup without the services of Tiger Woods – either as a player or captain.

Following a car accident earlier this year, Woods wasn’t able to get back on the course due to serious leg injuries. However, he could have a place on the team when the President’s Cup rolls around.

According to a recent comment from team captain Davis Love III, he wants Tiger to be on the team as an assistant captain, but even more-so as a player.

“It would have been a great captaincy for Tiger to continue on,” Love said earlier this week. “At the time we were discussing it, he said, ‘No, I’m playing really good. I’m gonna make the team, and I enjoyed Australia being playing captain, but I want to be a player on the team.'”

Tiger’s comments to Love came before his devastating car accident earlier in the year. However, that hasn’t changed Love’s mindset.

Here’s more of what Love said about Tiger via ESPN:

“It took us a while to get him to the point where he would engage,” Love said. “Obviously he had a rough start to the year, but once we got him in the loop, he was a big help and a lot of fun for the Ryder Cup and for the team. Obviously the guys were going to see him down there in South Florida all summer. He can do whatever, and I know he’ll be a big part of it.”

He still wants Tiger to be part of the President’s Cup at Quail Hollow in September of 2022.

Will he be part of the team as a captain or a player?