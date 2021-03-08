The Spun

U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Addresses Tiger Woods’ Future

Tiger Woods shots a shoot on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 26, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is continuing his recovery from the terrible car crash he was involved in. Now that his life is no longer in danger, though, the conversation is naturally turning to his golf career.

Ryder Cup is taking place in Europe later this year and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was asked about Tiger’s chances of participating. But Stricker said he doesn’t want to “go down that road” yet.

In a recent interview, Stricker said that everyone just hopes that he makes a full recovery. He said that whether Tiger can golf for the Ryder Cup in September or not, he hopes that Tiger can at least attend “in one way, shape or form.”

“I’m not going to go down that road now,” Stricker said. “Obviously we’re all pulling for him. We’re thankful that he’s alive. I don’t know who said it, but that his kids continue to have a father. Something even more tragic could have come from that.

“I’d love to have him around [at the Ryder Cup]. I’m hoping in one way, shape or form. But it’s too early to kind of commit to anything.”

Tiger Woods is recovering from some serious injuries he sustained in a car crash in California a few weeks back.

The golfing world has collectively come out to pay tribute to Tiger. Many golfers have been wearing red and black at recent PGA events out of respect for him.

Tiger Woods’ incredible comeback in 2019 that saw him win the Masters and claim his 15th major was amazing. But if he can even return to a PGA course after what he just went through, it would be the stuff of legends.

Whether we see Tiger at the Ryder Cup or any other golf event, we’re all rooting for him to get back on his feet.


