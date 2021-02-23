Report: Tiger Woods’ Injuries Range From ‘Moderate To Critical’

On Tuesday afternoon, Tiger Woods was reportedly injured in a single-car accident in California. There’s now an update available on his status.

According to CNN, the 15-time major champion has injuries ranging from “moderate to critical.” Another report states that Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery.

The LA County Sheriffs office provided an update on the crash, saying it was a rollover accident in which Woods was injured and has been identified.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the LA County Sheriffs office said.

Right now, sports fans around the world are collectively holding their breath as they anxiously wait for more news on the legendary golfer.

Woods was on the golf course earlier this week with NBA legend Dwyane Wade, which then led to speculation about his return to the PGA Tour. Of course, all the conversations about Woods’ playing career have to get pushed to the side during a time like this.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiger Woods and his family.