US Open Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson

Over the past week, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have committed to playing in the inaugural LIV Golf in London. Despite their decisions, it won't affect their ability to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open.

On Tuesday, the United States Golf Association released a statement regarding next week's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Massachusetts.

The USGA will not change its criteria for the U.S. Open just because of the recent drama surrounding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Invitational.

"We pride ourselves in being the most open championship in the world and the players who have earned the right to compete in this year's championship, both via exemption and qualifying, will have the opportunity to do so," the USGA said in a statement. "Our field criteria were set prior to entries opening earlier this year and it's not appropriate, nor fair to competitors, to change criteria once established.

"Regarding players who may choose to play in London this week, we simply asked ourselves this question - should a player who earned his way into the 2022 U.S. Open, via our published field criteria, be pulled out of the field as a result of his decision to play in another event? And we ultimately decided that they should not."

This decision doesn't just apply to Mickelson and Johnson. Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na will also be able to compete at the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Open will take place from June 16-19.