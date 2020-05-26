Video: 2 Alligators Get Into A Fight On South Carolina Golf Course

Over the weekend, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning got the best of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match 2.”

But that foursome weren’t the only ones on the golf course this weekend. People from around the country flocked to their respective courses with the weather on their side.

For some, a leisurely stroll on the course brings a sort of calm. However, for golfers on one specific course in South Carolina, things took a very different turn.

Matthew Proffitt hit the course with with friends at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville, South Carolina. During his round, Proffitt spotted a pair of alligators fighting it out.

“They would lay still for a few minutes, with their jaws locked on each other, and then try to roll or shake,” Proffitt said to FOX 35. “The fight went on for about two hours.”

The golf course posted a 15-second snippet of the video with this caption: “Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday! Keep your eyes open out there, the course is full of wildlife!”

Sudden death playoff on the 18 yesterday! Keep your eyes open out there, the course is full of wildlife! Posted by The Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes on Thursday, May 21, 2020

That’s not something you get to see everyday.

Alligators are no stranger to courses along the water in South Carolina. However, to see two of them battling it out in the middle of the fairway is an unusual sight.

As for how Proffitt and the rest of his friends played, we’re not to sure about that.