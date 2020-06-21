Video: Absolutely Insane Drive On Par 4 By Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau isn’t the only jacked-up PGA Tour golfer who can hit massive drives.

Brooks Koepka, a three-time major champion, hit an absolutely insane shot on a “drivable” par four in the final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old Palm Beach native hit a ridiculous 330-yard drive to about three feet on the ninth hole at Harbour Town Golf Links on Sunday afternoon.

It’s unfair that someone can hit the ball like this on a par four. Check it out:

Before play was suspended, @BKoepka was playing par 4s like par 3s. 330 yards to 3 feet … Incredible. 😳#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/7u08WhLra8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2020

That’s just a ridiculous, ridiculous shot.

Koepka is surging up the leaderboard with nine holes to play. He’s -3 for his final round and -15 for the tournament, just two strokes back of the leaders, Justin Thomas and Dylan Frittelli.

Perhaps Koepka is playing with a little more fire following his comments about PGA Tour announcers earlier this week.

“I don’t understand why they want us to wear a mic when there’s a boom mic that stands ten feet away from every shot that I hit,” Koepka said when asked about PGA Tour players wearing mics.

“If the announcers would just shut up and listen, you could hear every word that we’re talking about.”

Koepka is certainly making a lot of noise out on the course with his play today.

The final round of the RBC Heritage is being televised on Golf Channel and CBS.