Video: There Was Another Hole-In-1 At No. 16 Today

Another day, another hole-in-one at the 16th hole of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Yesterday, Sam Ryder aced No. 16, setting off a frenzy in the sun-soaked crowd. Today, it only took Carlos Ortiz one shot to find the bottom of the cup on the par-3, 124-yard hole.

The ace moved Ortiz to seven-under par for the weekend.

Raining in the desert again. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/7uz5hKRQtj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 13, 2022

Every year, the WM Phoenix Open is one of the most fun events of the PGA Tour schedule. This year has been no different.

Today’s final round provides an enticing appetizer before the Super Bowl main course later. Right now, we’re looking at a tight race atop the leaderboard, with Sahith Theegala (-14) holding off Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler (-13) at least for the time being.

Five golfers are at -12 and only two strokes off the pace.