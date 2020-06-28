Video: Awkward Moment At The Travelers Championship This Morning

A pretty awkward (and funny) moment was caught by the live mics at the Travelers Championship on Sunday morning.

Greg Chalmers, a 46-year-old golfer from Australia, teed off on the No. 1 hole this morning. He’s playing with Ian Poulter.

Shortly after Chalmers hit his tee shot, a very audible noise could be heard on the stream. We don’t really need to explain what that noise is. Just turn up your phone’s volume and hear for yourself.

It’s unclear who exactly that came from. Some are speculating that it was either Chalmers or Poulter, but it could have been one of the caddies, or maybe even the camera operator.

Regardless of who it was, it was a pretty funny (and kind of gross) moment captured by the live mics.

Both players could use a spark in their final round. Chalmers is +3 for the tournament, currently in 68th place. Poulter, meanwhile, is -1 for the tournament, tied for 64th place.

Brendon Todd is leading the tournament. He’s at -18 heading into the fourth and final round on Sunday afternoon. Todd is set to tee off at 2:05 p.m. E.T. and he’ll play with Dustin Johnson, who’s two strokes back at -16.

The final round of the Travelers Championship will be televised on CBS.