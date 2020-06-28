Video: Brendon Todd Has Brutal Meltdown At Travelers Championship

What a difference one day makes. Brendon Todd is having a brutal afternoon at the Travelers Championship.

On Saturday, Todd shot 61 during the third round at the Travelers at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. He entered Sunday two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson for the overall lead.

But today has been a disaster. Todd is currently at +4 for the day and down to -14 for the weekend. He’s six shots back of Johnson, who leads the pack at -20.

To be honest, Todd was fine through the first 11 holes, shooting even par. But it was on the 12th hole where things started to unravel.

As you can see in the video below, Todd momentarily lost his ability to play the game. He wound up triple-bogeying No. 12, effectively ending his pursuit of the championship.

Golf is hard. Winning is really hard. Triple bogey for Brendon Todd. The overnight leader now trails by 5 shots. pic.twitter.com/gLm3nhpNOR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2020

Todd redeemed himself by making par on 13, but bogeyed No. 14 to fall six strokes off the pace. The 34-year-old Pittsburgh native has to be kicking himself right now.

Instead of having a chance at his fourth win on the PGA Tour–and third since November–he’s just trying to finish strong for pride’s sake. But hey, it happens to the best of them on the course.

Overall, there’s been plenty of scoring this weekend at the Travelers. While Johnson is in first place at -20, Kevin Streelman is close behind at -18, with Will Gordon (-17) in third place.

Five players–Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele, Kevin Na, Mackenzie Hughes and Patton Kizzire–are tied for fourth at -15. You can catch the finish at TPC right now on CBS.