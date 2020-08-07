Video: Brooks Koepka Trolled Bryson DeChambeau – Again

If there’s one thing Brooks Koepka is better at than winning majors, it has to be trolling Bryson DeChambeau.

When the first round of the PGA Championship began on Thursday, ESPN released a video that featured a handful of golfers talking about what they had for breakfast. Koepka couldn’t help but throw a jab at DeChambeau when it was his turn to go.

“Six eggs, five pieces of bacon and nine protein shakes,” Koepka said while laughing hysterically. “Please put that in there, that would be great.”

DeChambeau’s new look has been a topic of conversation around the PGA Tour. He gained 40 pounds in an effort to bulk up and drive the ball with more power. It’s an unorthodox strategy that has led to Koepka cracking several jokes like the one previously mentioned.

Koepka also threw shade at DeChambeau following the opening round of the PGA Championship.

“At the end of the day I feel good, I’m playing good,” Koepka said. “There’s no reason to be scientific with all the numbers and stuff like that on TrackMan, just go out and go play.”

DeChambeau is referred to as the ‘Mad Scientist’ of golf, so that’s why Koepka said “there’s no reason to be scientific.”

All jokes aside, both golfers have been playing well this week at TPC Harding Park. Right now, Koepka has the upper hand on DeChambeau, but we’ll see if that changes heading into the weekend.