Bryson DeChambeau has made a name for himself these past few years with some incredibly powerful golf shots that go upwards of 350 yards. But the big shot he made today might be his best yet, and it’s going viral for it.

At the par-5 sixth hole at the Arnold Palmer Invitational today, DeChambeau decided to try and hit his ball across the massive body of water the hole turns around. When he made contact with the ball, the impact was so strong that the entire crowd cheered. They must have known what would happen.

DeChambeau’s ball traveled 377 yards over the water, landing in the rough a short distance from the hole. Three strokes later, he had his ball in for a birdie.

It wasn’t the first time DeChambeau managed to hit the ball over the drink this weekend though. On Saturday he hit the ball 370 yards over the water for another birdie.

In total, DeChambeau recorded three birdies and a par on the sixth hole this weekend. Not bad for a par-5.

Bryson DeChambeau just hit this drive 377 yards over the water on No. 6. He left himself 88 yards in. ON A PAR 5. pic.twitter.com/bvltiwhprX — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 7, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau’s hard swinging may push him over the top at the Arnold Palmer Invitational too. He is at minus-11 over through his first seven holes and leads Lee Westwood by one stroke for first place.

2020 was a banner year for DeChambeau, who recorded his first top-10 finish in a major at the PGA Championship. He then followed it up by winning the U.S. Open by a whopping six strokes to claim his first major.

Win or lose at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, it’s clear that DeChambeau isn’t losing his momentum. He’ll be among the betting favorites at the Masters next month.

Will Bryson DeChambeau win the Arnold Palmer Invitational? Will he win a major this year?