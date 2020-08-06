Video: Bryson DeChambeau Just Broke His Driver

On Thursday afternoon, the best golfers in the world took the course for the first major tournament of the year.

TPC Harding Park is playing host for this year’s PGA Championship. Brooks Koepka enters as the two-time defending champion and posted a four-under, 66 on the day.

He sits just one shot behind the leader, Jason Day who carded a five-under, 65 in the first round. One of the biggest names taking the to the course this afternoon was Bryson DeChambeau.

The beefy DeChambeau made it clear he wanted to bomb his driver this week. Well, he did just that and it had one negative consequence very early in his first round.

He crushed a tee shot at No. 7 and then bent down to pick up his tee. He put a little too much weight on his driver when bending over and snapped the head right off of his club.

Check it out.

It happened. Bryson DeChambeau broke his driver. pic.twitter.com/C96w0bAcOk — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 6, 2020

Luckily, DeChambeau will be able to replace his driver for the rest of the tournament. Bryson famously put on 40 pounds from the 2019 season to the 2020 season and it looks like he got a little too strong.

He’s off to a great start this afternoon and currently sits at two-under par on the day. That leaves his three shots off the lead with plenty of time to make up some ground.

DeChambeau is too strong for his own good.