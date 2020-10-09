Video: Bryson DeChambeau Just Hit A Ridiculous Drive

On Thursday morning, the 2020-21 PGA Tour season rolled on at TPC Summerlin for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The favorite entering this weekend’s tournament was Bryson DeChambeau, who took home the U.S. Open title just a few weeks ago. He showed why he was the favorite in his first round.

DeChambeau opened the tournament with a nine-under, 62 to take a one-shot lead into his second round. He dominated the course with his ridiculous power, which was on display this afternoon as well.

DeChambeau stepped onto the tee at No. 7 and launched a 373-yard drive that landed on the green. In fact, the star golfer hit the ball to just 26 feet away from the hole on a 382-yard Par 4.

Check it out.

DeChambeau went on to make the putt for an eagle to move to two-under for his round and 11-under for the tournament.

He certainly has his critics, but DeChambeau’s approach to the game has paid off over the past few months. He has his two best finishes in majors this year, finishing fourth at the PGA Championship and winning the U.S. Open.

Now he’s taking aim at the Masters.