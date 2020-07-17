Video: Bryson DeChambeau Just Recorded A 10 On No. 15

On Friday afternoon, Bryson DeChambeau entered his second round seven shots back of the leaders.

During his second round, DeChambeau started with back-to-back bogeys to move to three-over for the tournament. He then rattled off three-straight birdies to get back to even par.

On his second nine, the PGA Tour’s hottest player hasn’t found a par. Instead, he’s added three bogeys and two birdies to his card to step to the tee on No. 15 at one-over par.

Then No. 15 happened. Bryson brought out the big stick, hoping to crush a drive down the fairway of the long Par 5. Instead, his errant tee shot went out of bounds.

After taking a drop, DeChembeau tried to go for the green with a three wood. Unfortunately, that ball sailed out of bounds as well.

Instead of taking his lumps and just punching out, he tried the exact same shot – with the same result – twice. Hitting his seventh shot on the Par 5, DeChambeau finally found an in-bounds portion of the course.

@b_dechambeau #MemorialTournament @PGATOUR Bryson is ‘Tin -Cupping’ for a double figure score at the par five 15th Somebody call #KevinCostner quick shouts @NickFaldo006 😬 pic.twitter.com/hy6S9ecog5 — Robin K D Midgley (@chippingexpert) July 17, 2020

After finally finding the green – on his EIGHTH shot – DeChambeau found himself putting for a nine.

He entered the hole one-over par for the tournament, but left the green with a 10 on the hole, pushing him to six-over par and well outside the cut line.

DeChambeau has been unquestionably the best player on the PGA Tour this season, but he won’t be playing the weekend at the Memorial.