Video: Bryson DeChambeau Smashes 376-Yard Drive

On Thursday morning, a strong field of golfers took to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Once again, the world’s best golfers took advantage of a receptive golf course, posting incredibly low scores. Arguably the biggest name in the field, Bryson DeChambeau, teed off later this afternoon.

In a group with Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed, DeChambeau was easily the best of the trio. He’s been the hottest player on the PGA Tour and that hot streak continued on Thursday.

The longest-hitter on tour displayed some of his immense power on a Par 5 during his first round. DeChambeau took to the tee on the 571-yard No. 14 and absolutely dismantled the ball.

He smashed his tee shot 376 yards with a 343-yard carry.

Check it out.

Spoiler alert: Bryson crushed a drive. 196 MPH ball speed. 343-yard CARRY. 376 yards total. 😱 pic.twitter.com/YXSQ2FoeMm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2020

DeChambeau went on to drill his eagle putt to move to five-under on the day.

Not long after, he added two more birdies to move to seven-under on the day and tie for the lead.

He’s been the most consistently great player on the PGA Tour since play resumed. Although he hasn’t found a way to win yet this year, he’s in position to make a run at the title once again.

DeChambeau revealed his diet earlier this week, saying that he eats around 3,500 calories a day to keep his weight up.

It’s working, evidenced by a 376-yard bomb down the middle of the fairway.