Video: Bubba Watson’s Awful Putt Is Going Viral

The Winged Foot golf course is really magnifying the mistakes of every participant at the U.S. Open. But Bubba Watson just had a putt that could give every rough shot a run for its money.

On the par-four 18th hole, Watson was just off the green for his third stroke. Taking a risk, he putted the ball up a hill, hoping the slope would curve the ball inwards towards the hole.

As the ball went forward, it looked like it was going to curve the way Watson intended. Instead, the ball went completely backwards, drifting back out of the green and farther back than where he started from.

Had he made that putt, he would have finished his day tied for second with Patrick Reed. But he needed three more strokes to finally get the ball in the hole, and finished with a double-bogey.

Bubba Watson finished Round 2 at minus-one, well above the projected cut line. But that 18th hole was an absolute killer.

The U.S. Open has presented huge problems to Watson over the years. His last top-10 finish at the tournament was all the way back in 2007. Since then, he’s been cut seven times, and failed to qualify for the weekend in the previous three years.

Perhaps the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot will allow Watson to finally end his slump. But all it takes is one brutal hole like that one to start the downward spiral.

Will Bubba Watson finish in the top-10 this weekend?

[Golf Channel]