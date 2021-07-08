Video Of Charles Barkley’s New Swing Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, Hall of Fame NBA big man and Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley was on hand to watch and commentate on the latest edition of “The Match.” The duo of Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau downed Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson 3&2 in the exciting exhibition event.

Although he was watching from the sidelines, Barkley seems to have picked up a thing or two from being around the golfers this week.

The 11-time NBA All Star has developed somewhat of a reputation for his ridiculous golf swing over the years. While he once tore up the hardwood, his athleticism hasn’t quite transferred over to the golf course.

However, a recent video showed that Barkley appears to have done away with some of the more unsavory parts of his swing. The 58-year-old looks to have smoothed things out and is now striking the ball well.

Guys I am on the range and Charles Barkley is hitting MISSILES pic.twitter.com/nOXz4oynat — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) July 8, 2021

Although there’s still a small remnant of Barkley’s hitch, the swing looks far more fluid than it once did. Clearly any attention he paid to the golf pros this week has paid off.

Barkley once played in an earlier rendition of “The Match” alongside Phil Mickelson against a pairing of Steph Curry and Peyton Manning. It’s very likely that playing alongside the six-time major winner was beneficial for the TNT analyst’s golf game.

Prior to Tuesday’s match, Barkley called out Brady, claiming that he could beat him on the course right now.

“He might be the greatest ever and he’s a really nice guy, but I like to bash him because he has a great sense of humor,” Barkley said on The Dan Patrick Show last week. “I don’t think Tom Brady could beat me in golf, I really don’t. Not right now he can’t.”

Sounds like Barkley vs. Brady should be the next matchup for “The Match.”

[Dylan Dethier]