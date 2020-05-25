Video: Charles Barkley’s New Golf Swing Is Going Viral

Charles Barkley is known for his golf swing – but not in a good way. The former NBA star might have the ugliest-looking swing we’ve ever seen.

It appears to be improving, though. Barkley showed off his latest swing during The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday evening.

Barkley played the No. 18 hole, trying to make a bogey for charity. He was unable to make a five on the 18th hole at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, but he did show off an improved swing.

Here’s what Barkley’s swing looked like off the tee. And, yes, this is actually a major improvement from what we’ve seen before:

Watching Charles Barkley hit a golf ball is never not entertaining. pic.twitter.com/zqLKuA6kJX — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 25, 2020

Barkley used to have a serious hitch in his golf swing. It’s still kind of there on the way down, but not nearly at the level it used to be.

The former NBA star’s work with renowned instructor Hank Haney appears to have paid off. Haney, arguably the most-famous swing instructor in the world, worked with Barkley on a full season of his show, The Haney Project.

Good for Barkley for putting in some work on his swing and showing improvement.

And props to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, who beat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, in The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday evening.