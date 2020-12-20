Video: Charlie Woods’ Reaction To Made Putt Is Going Viral

Charlie Woods, the 11-year-old son of the legendary Tiger Woods, is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about stories in golf.

Tiger and Charlie are playing together at the PNC Championship this weekend. They are a few strokes off the pace in the final round right now, but Charlie has had a couple of viral moments already.

Earlier today, the pre-teen prodigy drilled a clutch putt and celebrated with his father’s famous fist-pump. You can tell its in the genes.

Did we mention that both Tiger and Charlie are wearing their Sunday red?

Combined, Tiger and Charlie have been killing it today. Heading into the final stretch of holes, they were seven-under par on the afternoon.

A second eagle of the day for Tiger and Charlie, this one at the 14th. They are 7 under on their round (17 under total) with 4 holes to play. #PNCchampionship — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) December 20, 2020

No matter what happens the rest of this weekend, it will be worth keeping an eye on Charlie Woods in the coming years.

The kid clearly has the name, and more importantly, the game, to be able to make this golf thing part of his future.