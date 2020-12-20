The Spun

Video: Charlie Woods’ Reaction To Made Putt Is Going Viral

Charlie and Tiger Woods walk together.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States and Charlie Woods walk during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Charlie Woods, the 11-year-old son of the legendary Tiger Woods, is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about stories in golf.

Tiger and Charlie are playing together at the PNC Championship this weekend. They are a few strokes off the pace in the final round right now, but Charlie has had a couple of viral moments already.

Earlier today, the pre-teen prodigy drilled a clutch putt and celebrated with his father’s famous fist-pump. You can tell its in the genes.

Did we mention that both Tiger and Charlie are wearing their Sunday red?

Combined, Tiger and Charlie have been killing it today. Heading into the final stretch of holes, they were seven-under par on the afternoon.

No matter what happens the rest of this weekend, it will be worth keeping an eye on Charlie Woods in the coming years.

The kid clearly has the name, and more importantly, the game, to be able to make this golf thing part of his future.


