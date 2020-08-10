Video: Collin Morikawa Dropped The Top Of PGA Championship Trophy

Collin Morikawa’s lone mistake of the day came during the PGA Championship trophy presentation.

The 23-year-old golfer had a brilliant performance in his final round of the major championship. Morikawa finished the tournament at -13, two strokes up on Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey, who finished at -11.

Morikawa’s final round included several incredible shots, but none were better than his drive on No. 16. He reached the short par four in one and made an eagle on the hole, all but wrapping up the major championship.

Morikawa’s tee shot on 16 is one of the greatest in a final round of a Major you will EVER see #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/FF16SZRpkO — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) August 10, 2020

Morikawa’s lone miss of the day came during the trophy presentation. Apparently, no one told the California product that The Wanamaker Trophy has a removable lid.

So, this happened:

Yep, the top comes off Collin 😂 pic.twitter.com/MbgMoOzUPt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 10, 2020

Hey, at least nothing broke. The top was able to be put back on and we got a usable trophy photo.

CBS Sports later put out a slo-motion video of the trophy drop. It’s pretty awesome:

It's even better in slow motion. pic.twitter.com/DhI6UXaCE8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 10, 2020

Morikawa better get used to hoisting up big trophies. The 23-year-old golfer is one of the rising stars on the PGA Tour. It would not be surprising to see him contending for multiple major wins moving forward.

Golf’s next major is set for late September. The U.S. Open will be played at Winged Foot in New York from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20.