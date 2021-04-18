Video: Collin Morikawa Had Scary Chip Near The Water Today

2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa has plenty of people watching him at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina today. But one onlooker made a simple chip shot near the water a little bit scary.

During his third shot on the 15th hole, Morikawa found his ball near the water – right next to a sign that says “Please do not feed or disturb the alligators.” The CBS camera then slowly pans over a few inches, where the head of an alligator can be clearly seen peeking up over the water’s surface.

“This would have me… a little twitchy,” the announcer joked as Morikawa made his practice swings. Morikawa then hit a picture-perfect chip, and his ball went right onto the green and close to the hole.

“I wouldn’t be standing there right now,” another announcer said after Morikawa hit the ball. “As soon as I hit the ball I’m outta there.”

Another announcer capped off the moment by quipping, “Needed a little more bite with that.”

This alligator had a good view of Collin Morikawa's chip.

📺CBS pic.twitter.com/LFdvoJWv3Q — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) April 18, 2021

Collin Morikawa finished the hole with a birdie – not bad for a guy who had an alligator practically hovering over him.

Maybe Morikawa just didn’t notice the giant reptile waiting in the water for him to say hi. Or maybe the young golfer just has ice water in his veins.

At minus-12 with two holes to go, Morikawa is six strokes behind RBC Heritage leader Stewart Cink. A top 10 finish seems certain, but a win may not be feasible.

But even if he doesn’t win, this event might be one of the more memorable ones of his 2020-21 tour.