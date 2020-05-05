How have you been spending your extra time at home during this quarantine?

If you’ve been attempting some indoor golf trick shots, we’d like to see you try to top the following one that’s going viral.

A man sunk a crazy home golf trick shot using a trash can and a red solo cup. It’s pretty awesome.

Check this out:

This shot goes in once in a thousand tries 😳 (via colehoward56/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/VaRX6djeS2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2020

Out of all the home trick shots we’ve seen during this quarantine period, that is definitely one of the most creative.

Do you think you can top it?

Let’s see the best you’ve got.